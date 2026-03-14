Jack Harlow Thinks His Music “Got Blacker” After He Recorded An R&B Album

Jack Harlow trades rap for R&B soul on his new album Monica, which he said has some how made him Blacker.

Jack Harlow traded his rap crown for R&B silk on his new album Monica, and he’s not apologizing for the move.

The Kentucky rapper sat down with The New York Times podcast “Popcast” to explain why he felt compelled to venture into smoother territory, and his reasoning goes way deeper than just wanting a genre switch.

He said he “got blacker” by embracing the sound, which he genuinely loves, and he’s aware of the politics surrounding white artists abandoning rap for safer sonic spaces.

Here’s the thing: Harlow knows exactly what he’s doing. He’s hyper aware that a lot of his white contemporaries have retreated from Hip-Hop into “traditionally white sounds” as a safer landing spot.

But instead of following that playbook, he went the opposite direction. He leaned into Black music harder, not away from it. That’s the whole point of Monica.

The album dropped on March 13, 2026, as a surprise release to celebrate his 28th birthday. It’s a nine-track project with zero rap verses and zero expletives.

Harlow set strict rules for himself during the recording process. No cursing, no digital instruments except drums, everything else had to be live, and absolutely no rapping.

He told the Times he did this to challenge his writing and remove any crutches from the creative process.

The move to New York sparked this creative shift. Harlow started listening to softer, more melodic music and realized he wanted to make something that reflected what he actually wanted to hear.

“Part of the reason I love rap music is the braggadocio of it,” he explained. “But I spent some time thinking, How can I lean away from that?”

The result is a stripped-back version of Harlow with velvety undertones and confessional lyrics that sound nothing like his previous work.

He’s willing to risk his rap credibility to explore what genuinely moves him musically.