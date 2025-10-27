Jamie Foxx Bashes Fan Who Threw Bottle At Glorilla During Halloween Party

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Jamie Foxx called out a disrespectful guest at his Halloween party after someone threw a bottle at GloRilla during her performance.

Jamie Foxx erupted in anger at his private Halloween party in Southern California after someone in the crowd hurled a bottle toward GloRilla mid-performance, prompting the actor to grab the mic and call out the behavior in front of stunned guests.

The incident unfolded during Foxx’s SKVLK FEST, an invite-only event for teens and young adults, where GloRilla was performing on stage.

As the rapper entertained the crowd, an unidentified attendee threw a bottle at her, halting the show and prompting a sharp reaction from the Oscar-winning actor.

Foxx, visibly frustrated, demanded to know who was responsible and briefly threatened to shut down the gathering altogether.

“Damn, why would you do some s### like that? Goofy-ass n####? Why? G######! Why would you throw something at the stage, man? Why? This is for free! She came to… man, y’all don’t deserve this s###, bro. That’s f##### up, bro,” Foxx shouted into the mic. “You throw some s### in my house?”

The outburst was captured on video and quickly spread across social media platforms.

The crowd of roughly 14- to 22-year-olds stood in silence as Foxx defended GloRilla and condemned the disrespect shown during her set.

Despite the disruption, he encouraged the rapper to continue her performance once order was restored.

The party, which was not open to the public, did not see any further reported altercations or removals following the incident.