Jamie Foxx Shares Encouraging Update: “Finally Startin’ To Feel Like Myself” 

Jamie Foxx revealed he’s beginning to see the light and is starting to like his old self again following his hospitalization in April.

Jamie Foxx is finally beginning to feel like his old self following his hospital stay earlier this year for an undisclosed medical complication.

The iconic actor has kept a relatively low profile while on the road to recovery but recently took to social media to express his profound gratitude for all the support he’s received along the way. Foxx also shared some welcome good news, updating fans about his health in an Instagram post Wednesday evening (August 16).

“You’re lookin at a man who is thankful,” Jamie Foxx wrote alongside a series of selfies. “Finally startin to feel like myself.”

He also admitted “it’s been an unexpected dark journey,” but says he can now “see the light.”

Foxx continued, “I’m thankful to everyone that reached out and sent well wishes and prayers… I have a lot of people to thank… u just don’t know how much it meant…”

He signed off with a promise to thank all of his devoted well-wishers before giving glory to God. The Oscar winner also added a hashtag to let fans know he’s back and he’s better. Check out his post below.

While the reason for his emergency hospital stay remains unknown, Jamie Foxx revealed he underwent an arduous ordeal in his first update on July 22. Foxx admitted he “went to hell and back,” explaining he experienced “something that I thought I would never ever go through.”

In a birthday message to his sister earlier this month, Foxx revealed he wouldn’t be here without her. “Had you not made the decisions that you made I would’ve lost my life,” he wrote while paying tribute to his sibling.