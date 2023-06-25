Janelle Monáe Explains Why She Loves Her “Sexy” Stretch Marks

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Janelle Monae sat down for an interview. And in an interesting discussion, she explained why she loves her stretch marks so much

Janelle Monáe has learned to love her stretch marks.

During an interview for StyleLikeU’s “What’s Underneath” video series, the 37-year-old singer/actress admitted she was self-conscious of her stretch marks when she was younger, but she has since embraced them.

“I love my stretch marks,” Monaé declared. “When I was getting stretch marks as a teen, I used to be really self-conscious of them, I mean, going swimming was like hell for me because I was like, ‘Oh my god, everybody’s looking at my stretch marks.'”

The “Hidden Figures” actress continued, “I sorta liked them now, and when I see them on other bodies, specifically (on the hips), it’s really sexy, so I like my little stretch marks.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Janelle Monáe shared what she thinks her style, specifically her trademark tuxedo, says about her.

“It’s about the spirit, sometimes the spirit is dressed up (in a tuxedo), sometimes the spirit is no clothes,” she said. “(The tuxedo) says like honoring the uniform, the people who have been of service, like my parents, it says swag, sexiness, like so sexy and it says pushing back against gender norms.”