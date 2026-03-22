Janet Jackson Makes Publishing Power Play & Secures Her Legacy

Janet Jackson’s locking her entire catalog into Believe Music Publishing, making a power move that keeps her legacy locked down.

Janet Jackson just locked down a major publishing deal with Believe Music Publishing that reshapes her career legacy.

The legendary performer who’s won five Grammy Awards, two Emmys, one Golden Globe and earned an Oscar nomination now controls her music catalog through this partnership.

Her 180 million records sold worldwide make her one of the most successful artists in history and this move puts her in control of her own destiny.

This deal comes at a time when music catalogs are becoming the hottest commodity in the industry. Janet’s catalog represents decades of hits that continue generating revenue streams for artists who own their work.

The music business has completely transformed over the last few years, with artists recognizing the value of owning their publishing rights.

Her brother Michael Jackson set the standard for catalog ownership when Sony acquired half of his publishing and recorded masters, valuing his entire catalog at $1.2 billion dollars.

That deal changed how the industry viewed artist assets and showed the real money behind music ownership. Now the Jackson family legacy continues with Janet making her own power moves in publishing.

The timing aligns with other major catalog sales happening in the industry right now.

Music catalog sales have become a primary investment strategy for both artists and major companies seeking long-term revenue.

Quincy Jones’ estate sold his catalog to HarbourView Equity Partners in March 2026, including his stakes in Thriller, Bad and Off the Wall, three of the biggest albums ever recorded.