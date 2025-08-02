EXCLUSIVE: Judge Shuts Down Jay-Z’s Attempt To Get Lawyer Fees From His Alleged “Son” – For Now

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Jay-Z’s push to make Rymir Satterthwaite pay his court costs got blocked by a judge after the paternity case was dropped without explanation.

Jay-Z tried to get his legal bills covered by the guy claiming to be his long-lost kid, but the judge hit pause on that move… for now.

The rap billionaire’s lawyers asked the court to make Rymir Satterthwaite cough up some cash after he pulled the plug on his paternity lawsuit.

But the judge wasn’t buying it because Team Hov didn’t bother to explain why Rymir should pay. They’ve got 30 days to try again with a real argument. If they don’t, the whole thing gets tossed for good.

This all blew up after Rymir, who’s been saying for years that Jay-Z is his biological father, dropped his attempt to force the rapper to take a DNA test to prove he’s his dad.

Rymir said it was a “strategic move” and claimed celebrity power games were blocking his shot at justice.

He also made it clear he’s not chasing money—he just wants the truth out.

The judge had a hearing lined up to go over Jay-Z’s request to get the case dismissed, but since Rymir bailed, that got canceled too.

Still, about 90 minutes after Rymir pulled out, Jay-Z’s lawyers hit back with a legal brief asking the court to shut the case down for good and cover his court costs.

That filing came with a laundry list of reasons why the case should never have been filed in the first place, saying the claims were either vague, legally weak, or already shot down before.

Jay-Z’s team also argued that Rymir’s legal crusade has been dragging on since 2010 and has been repeatedly dismissed by judges.

They say it’s all part of a long-running pattern of harassment by Rymir and his godmother.

Even though this lawsuit’s been dropped, Rymir isn’t done. On Instagram, he made it clear he’s still coming for the truth, saying this isn’t the end of the road.