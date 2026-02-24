Jay-Z At War In Europe Over Top Soccer Star’s Contract

Share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Jay-Z’s Roc Nation agency battled Maxidel Management over the representation rights of soccer player Yan Diomande.

Jay-Z finds himself battling another agency over representation rights for rising soccer star Yan Diomande in a legal dispute that could derail the 19-year-old’s dream move to Liverpool FC this summer.

Roc Nation announced it had signed the RB Leipzig forward earlier this month and added his profile to its website alongside other high-profile athletes.

But Maxidel Management claims it already renewed its contract with Diomande on January 1 and “remains contractually bound” to Diomande through 2027.

The conflict centers around who has the legal right to negotiate Diomande’s contracts and image rights deals.

Maxidel Management, run by former Leeds United winger Max Gradel, says it has filed and received approval in Germany, Spain and England, confirming its representation until 2027.

Diomande has been tearing up the Bundesliga since his £17.5 million move from Leganés, scoring nine goals and adding seven assists across all competitions.

His pace and ability to beat defenders on the outside or cut inside have caught the attention of Liverpool, Tottenham, Manchester United, plus Bayern Munich.

Maxidel argues that any agreement made with another agency happened without proper procedure and they will “take all necessary legal steps to protect their rights.”

Roc Nation believes they signed Diomande legally, but hasn’t commented publicly on the specifics.

This isn’t Jay-Z’s first rodeo in the sports representation game. Roc Nation Sports has represented major athletes, including Kevin Durant, CC Sabathia, and Robinson Canó, since launching in 2013.

The 19-year-old Ivory Coast international has been putting up numbers that have scouts drooling. His form this season has him in contention for his country’s World Cup squad and multiple Premier League clubs are circling.

But until this representation mess gets sorted out, any potential summer transfer remains on ice. The legal battle could drag on for months, potentially costing Diomande his chance to join one of Europe’s biggest clubs.

According to DaveOCKOP, the dispute represents “a significant obstacle to any smooth summer move from RB Leipzig, including a possible transfer to Liverpool.”