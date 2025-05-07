JAY-Z Blames Accuser’s Legal Team For Ruining $170 Million In Deals

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

JAY-Z accused Jane Doe and her attorneys of continuing to spread false claims and damaging his reputation, costing him millions.

JAY-Z has escalated his legal battle, accusing the woman who once sued him for rape and her attorneys of continuing to smear his name even after dropping the case.

The Hip-Hop mogul filed an amended defamation and malicious prosecution lawsuit in Alabama on Tuesday (May 6), targeting the anonymous woman known as Jane Doe and her legal team led by attorney Tony Buzbee.

The updated complaint calls out a TikTok video Doe posted in April 2025 where she lip-synced to an aggressive audio clip saying, “You couldn’t pay me a million dollars to get an apology video out of me, I stand on what I said, f### you” according to Rolling Stone.

JAY-Z’s legal team claims the video is part of a broader pattern of public statements that show “a shocking and reckless disregard for the truth that is both intentional and malicious.”

“Doe never had any reasonable grounds to support any truth in her statements and acted with reckless disregard for the truth,” the complaint states. “In other words, she lied.”

Although Doe dropped her lawsuit in February, she has not walked back her allegations that JAY-Z and Sean “Diddy” Combs raped her after the 2000 MTV Video Music Awards.

JAY-Z’s amended complaint goes further by accusing Buzbee of orchestrating a campaign to damage his public image.

The filing alleges Buzbee directed his staff to make over 100 edits to Wikipedia pages tied to his law firm in an effort to polish his own reputation while tarnishing JAY-Z’s and that of Roc Nation.

The lawsuit also names attorney Antigone Curis as a co-conspirator. JAY-Z’s team claims she allowed Buzbee to misuse her legal credentials to file the original lawsuit and failed to verify the allegations before moving forward.

According to the complaint, Buzbee and Curis “colluded to extort and defraud Carter by making false rape allegations against him.”

JAY-Z’s attorneys say the fallout from the false claims cost him a $55 million personal credit line and a $115 million loan for Roc Nation.

The complaint notes that JAY-Z and Roc Nation are “inextricably linked” and that the reputational harm impacted both.

The lawsuit accuses Doe and her legal team of attempting to pressure JAY-Z into a settlement by threatening to go public with the accusations unless he paid up.

Buzbee has denied the Wikipedia editing claims, calling them “laughable and super weak.”

JAY-Z’s legal team insists Doe “had no reasonable basis to support any of her claims” and “acted with reckless indifference to the truth.”

The case remains active, with additional court proceedings expected in the coming months.