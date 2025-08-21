Jaylen Brown’s Father Charged With Attempted Murder Over Door Ding Dispute

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Jaylen Brown’s family life took a turn after his father, Marselles Brown, was arrested in Las Vegas for attempted murder following a violent altercation over a parking space that left a man hospitalized in critical condition.

The incident unfolded on Wednesday (August 20) at All American Park, where police say Brown, a former professional boxer, stabbed a youth football coach multiple times during a dispute sparked by a “door ding.”

According to authorities, the confrontation escalated after Brown allegedly struck the victim’s vehicle while exiting an SUV, leading to a heated exchange that turned physical.

Witnesses told police they saw Brown chase the man and stab him repeatedly. One bystander reported Brown swung the knife “25 times.”

The victim’s girlfriend also said she saw Brown stab the man in the back. The victim suffered wounds to his back, clavicle and hands, and sustained a broken rib, according to a medical report.

Brown fled the scene but was later found by officers with visible injuries to his face. The victim was later rushed to a Las Vegas hospital for emergency surgery.

Court records show Brown was charged with attempted murder with a deadly weapon. He was booked into custody on August 21 and is scheduled to appear in court the same day.

The 54-year-old is the father of Jaylen Brown, the Boston Celtics guard who helped lead the team to an NBA title during the 2023-24 season.

TMZ reported the younger Brown “doesn’t have a close relationship with his father and was unaware of the arrest or incident.”