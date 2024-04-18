Jeezy Appears On MSNBC To Discuss Taking “Big Risk” By Supporting Barack Obama

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Back in 2008, Jeezy jumped headfirst into the rough political waters. The Georgia-raised Hip-Hop artist gave then-Senator Barack Obama a huge co-sign by releasing his “My President” single.

Jeezy narrated the upcoming Jesse Washington-directed Hip-Hop & The White House documentary. MSNBC host Ari Melber spoke to the Recession album creator about covering politics and supporting Obama’s presidential run.

“I mean with Obama, it was timing, just like this documentary is timing. With Obama, it was culture, meaning this was something that we had never seen before,” Jeezy stated on The Beat. “It was an energy that none of us experienced. It was a movement.”

Jeezy’s “My President” featured New York City rap icon Nas. The collaboration became a Hip-Hop anthem during Barack Obama’s 2008 campaign for the White House. Obama defeated Arizona Senator John McCain to win the ’08 presidential race.

Jeezy Views Barack Obama As A Mentor

“I truly was a believer, I believed that he believed, and I wanted to support him any way I could and what we wanted was a leader that can bring everybody together,” Jeezy told Ari Melber about Barack Obama.

The trap music legend also added, “That’s why I chose to support what he was doing from a grassroots level. That’s why I chose to support him with my art because you’re right, it was a big risk. It’s a big risk. Nobody wanted to hear about politics.”

In addition, Jeezy spoke about how the 44th President of the United States impacted him. The former Boyz n da Hood member said, “On the low, Obama was a mentor of mine and didn’t even know it. He was helping me become a better individual.”

Andscape’s Hip-Hop & The White House debuts April 12 on Hulu. The documentary will focus on how Hip-Hop culture influenced presidential politics in the United States. Common, Bun B and other rap figures make appearances.