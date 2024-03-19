Jeezy-Narrated “Hip-Hop & The White House” Documentary To Stream On Hulu

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The “My President” rapper also serves as an executive producer.

Andscape, the multimedia platform from Disney and ESPN, announced the new &360 anthology franchise. Director Jesse Washington’s Hip-Hop & The White House will be Andscape’s premiere documentary.

“We feel this is the perfect time to discuss how Hip-Hop has influenced presidential politics, and to ask what we can expect from the culture in this upcoming election season,” Jesse Washington states.

Washington also adds, “&360 provides an incredible opportunity to explore and illuminate important stories that have never been fully told. I’m looking forward to passing the &360 baton to the next storyteller and seeing new visions come to life.”

Hip-Hop & The White House examines the relationship between Hip-Hop culture and the President of the United States. “My President” rapper Jeezy narrates the documentary which begins by covering how presidential policies in the 1970s and 1980s led to the creation of Hip-Hop.

The doc features interviews with Common, YG, KRS-One, Roxanne Shante, Bun B, Curren$y, Waka Flocka Flame, Chika, and more. Political figures such as U.S. Representative Maxine Waters and Newark Mayor Ras J. Baraka make appearances as well. Journalists like Farai Chideya and Bakari Kitwana also provided insight into Hip-Hop’s connection to the presidency.

“We are energized by the incredible storytellers working today, and we are thrilled to use our platform to spotlight the work of Black creators,” says Jason Aidoo, VP and head of Andscape. Hip-Hop & The White House debuts on the Hulu streaming service on April 22.