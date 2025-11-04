Jeezy Claims Guinness World Record With Massive “TM:101” Orchestra

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Jeezy set a Guinness World Record with a 101-piece orchestra at Planet Hollywood, making Hip-Hop history.

Jeezy made Hip-Hop history Saturday night when he officially broke the Guinness World Record for the largest orchestra ever assembled for a Hip-Hop concert, performing with 101 musicians at PH Live at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas.

The Grammy-nominated Atlanta rapper was presented with the official Guinness World Record certificate during his “TM:101 Live” residency show on November 1, 2025.

The record-breaking performance featured a massive 101-piece orchestra, surpassing any previous orchestral arrangement in the history of Hip-Hop concerts.

The historic achievement took place as part of Jeezy’s ongoing Las Vegas residency, celebrating the 20th anniversary of his breakthrough album “Let’s Get It: Thug Motivation 101.”

The show has been running at the Planet Hollywood theater, combining the rapper’s classic hits with full orchestral arrangements.

Music director Adam Blackstone, known for his work with major artists including Jay-Z, Alicia Keys and Justin Timberlake, played a crucial role in orchestrating the record-breaking performance.

Blackstone, who leads the Color of Noize orchestra, has been instrumental in incorporating symphonic elements into Hip-Hop performances throughout Jeezy’s “TM:101 Live” tour, as well as on major stages like the Super Bowl Halftime Show and the Emmy Awards.

The renowned bassist and music director has made a career of blending classical orchestration with contemporary Hip-Hop and his collaboration with Jeezy represents one of his most ambitious projects to date.

The tour, which featured DJ Drama on turntables alongside Jeezy, traveled to 23 cities before culminating in the Las Vegas residency, where the world record was achieved.

Composer Derrick Hodge also contributed to the musical arrangements for the groundbreaking show.