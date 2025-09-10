Jeezy Does Fans A Solid With Free “TM:101” Live Show

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Jeezy will livestream his final TM:101 Live concert for free from Detroit on September 12, giving global viewers access.

Jeezy is giving back in a major way by offering a free livestream of his final TM:101 Live concert from Detroit’s Fox Theatre on Friday, September 12, 2025, capping off a completely sold-out national tour that fused Hip-Hop with orchestral performance.

The Grammy-nominated rapper and entrepreneur is teaming up with The Color of Noize Orchestra, led by conductor Derrick Hodge and musical director Adam Blackstone, to deliver the last show of what has become the first national Hip-Hop tour backed by a full symphony.

The tour reimagines Jeezy’s debut album, Let’s Get It: Thug Motivation 101, through a live, cinematic lens and every stop has packed venues coast to coast.

The Detroit finale will stream in full on Jeezy’s official YouTube channel, giving global audiences a front-row seat to the genre-blending performance that has redefined what a Hip-Hop show can look and sound like.

“I’m truly grateful to give this moment to my fans everywhere. Whether you couldn’t get a ticket or we couldn’t make it to your city, this stream is my way of bringing the show to you. You’ve supported me from day one, and I want everyone—no matter where you are—to feel part of this historic night. This is for all of us, worldwide,” Jeezy said.

The TM:101 Live tour has drawn acclaim for its compelling visuals and genre-crossing energy, bringing together diverse crowds and classical musicians on one stage.

The show’s creative direction has helped elevate Jeezy’s street anthems into a full-scale musical experience, with each performance offering moments that blend nostalgia with innovation.

The livestream will run from 8:30 P.M. to 10:30 P.M. Eastern Time on September 12.

Jeezy’s decision to broadcast the final show for free is a nod to the loyal supporters who helped push his debut album to platinum status and beyond.