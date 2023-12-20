Jeezy & Jeannie Mai Battle Over Prenup As Divorce Gets Uglier

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Jeezy filed for divorce in September 2023, ending his two-year marriage to Jeannie Mai. The estranged couple shares a daughter.

Jeezy asked a judge to affirm the terms of a prenup in his ongoing divorce from his estranged wife Jeannie Mai. According to court documents obtained by The Blast, the 46-year-old rapper filed a motion claiming the prenuptial agreement was fair and met all standards for enforcement.

“There is no question that both parties were capable of reading and understanding the terms and provisions of the agreement,” Jeezy’s motion argued. “Both parties are public figures who are no strangers to a contract.”

It continued, “It is indisputable that the prenuptial agreement was not obtained through mistake, misrepresentation or nondisclosure of material facts. Specifically, both parties were vigorously represented by independent counsel in the negotiations.”

Jeezy filed for divorce in September. He released a statement about the split in October.

“The decision to end this chapter in my life was not made impulsively and comes with a heavy heart,” he said. “Despite this, my love and respect for Jeannie remains and the time we spent together holds a cherished place in my heart.”

Jeezy and Mai were married for two years. Mai gave birth to their daughter Monaco in 2022.

Several court filings revealed details of the couple’s divorce proceedings. Mai accused Jeezy of cheating, which allegedly violated the terms of their prenup.

“Wife further shows that the court should enforce Paragraph 8 of the prenuptial agreement regarding infidelity which provides, in pertinent part, that in the event that either party engages in sexual relations, an emotional relationship, or is emotionally or sexually suggestive in communication with a third party via all forms of electronic communications, including but not limited to texting, sexting, FaceTiming, social media and/or direct messages, shall result in a significant financial penalty upon the adulterous party,” her lawyers contended.

A rep for Jeezy denied any infidelity. In another court filing, he claimed Mai was “gatekeeping” their daughter from him. She responded by saying she was only concerned for their child’s safety.