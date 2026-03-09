Jenn Carter Reveals How 41 Creates Hits By Dancing To Beats First

Jenn Carter rejected drill’s diss culture, saying female listeners drove the genre toward party records, celebration, and away from conflict.

Jenn Carter’s perspective on the current state of drill music reveals a Brooklyn artist who has evolved far beyond the genre’s confrontational roots.

The 41 collective member recently sat down with AllHipHop to discuss her group’s upcoming debut album and why she’s moved away from the diss-track mentality that once defined the scene.

The Brooklyn rapper explained that her crew understood from day one they possessed capabilities extending well beyond drill’s narrow lane.

“We knew from the beginning we weren’t just drill artists. Drill was just what was popping at the time, but we always knew we could rap,” she stated.

This foundational mindset shaped how 41 approached their craft, allowing them to experiment with sounds that traditional drill purists might have rejected outright. What distinguishes 41’s approach is their willingness to blend Brooklyn drill’s aggressive energy with Jersey club’s infectious bounce.

The group discovered that when they encountered a beat with genuine commercial potential, their instinctive reaction was unmistakable.

“When we hear a beat that’s a hit, we just look at each other. If we dancing for five minutes before we even start rapping, we know it’s one of those,” Carter revealed.

This physical response to production became their internal compass for identifying tracks destined for club rotation and streaming success.

The group’s breakthrough came through records like “Deuce,” “Bent,” and “Presidential,” which demonstrated that drill could function as party music rather than purely as a vehicle for neighborhood conflict narratives.

These tracks proved that the genre’s sonic foundation could support celebration and joy without sacrificing authenticity or street credibility.

Carter’s stance on dissing represents a significant departure from drill’s traditional framework.

She views the practice of naming rivals in verses as creatively limiting and commercially counterproductive.

“For me, I really be saying no to it… that stuff really just so whack to me… especially like throwing people names in songs, that’s something I was just never comfortable with,” she explained.

41’s upcoming project, titled Area 41, arrives in April and promises to showcase the collective’s expanded sonic palette.

The album represents years of collaborative work by Carter, Kyle Richh, TaTa, and other crew members, who bonded during the pandemic as traditional opportunities disappeared.

Their formation story reflects a generation that pivoted toward creative expression when conventional paths seemed blocked.