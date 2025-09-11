Jerry Seinfeld Credits KKK For Being “Honest” Disses Free Palestine Movement, Promptly Dragged

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Jerry Seinfeld ignited backlash at Duke University after comparing the “Free Palestine” slogan to the Ku Klux Klan.

Jerry Seinfeld drew sharp criticism Tuesday (September 9) after likening the “Free Palestine” movement to the Ku Klux Klan during an unannounced appearance at Duke University, where he introduced a former Israeli hostage.

The longtime comedian and television star made the remarks during a campus event focused on Israeli hostage Omer Shem Tov, who was held captive by Hamas for 505 days after being abducted at the Nova music festival on October 7, 2023.

“Free Palestine is, to me, just — you’re free to say you don’t like Jews. Just say you don’t like Jews,” Seinfeld said to the audience. According to the Duke Chronicle, he went further, drawing a direct comparison between pro-Palestinian slogans and white supremacist rhetoric.

“By saying Free Palestine, you’re not admitting what you really think…Compared to the Ku Klux Klan, I’m actually thinking the Klan is actually a little better here because they can come right out and say, ‘We don’t like Blacks, we don’t like Jews.’ Okay that’s honest.”

The event was only open to Duke students, faculty and staff. Seinfeld’s participation was not announced in advance.

A Duke University spokesperson responded to the backlash by clarifying that the school does not vet speakers’ remarks and that hosting them does not indicate endorsement.

Seinfeld has been outspoken in his support for Israel throughout the ongoing war in Gaza. In December 2023, he traveled to Tel Aviv, where he met with hostage families and experienced a missile attack during his visit.

He said the purpose of the trip was to “call attention to the plight of the hostages.”

The Tuesday event marked Seinfeld’s second controversial moment on Duke’s campus in recent months.

In May, he served as the university’s commencement speaker, a decision that led to protests and a walkout by around 100 graduates carrying Palestinian flags.

Jerry Seinfeld is officially defeated. ❌ — JFK (Taylor’s Version) (@darthvapor) September 11, 2025

Very funny to see that Jerry Seinfeld and Charlie Kirk share some very troubling sentiments… — Pen — 🎲🎮⏺️🎙️ (@AbyssalPen) September 11, 2025

Jerry Seinfeld isn’t a working-class hero or deep thinker—he’s a billionaire who turned banality into gold. Capitalism rewarded him for “jokes about nothing” while millions struggle with everything. — William Murphy (@420GHz) September 11, 2025