Styles P reacted to claims Jim Jones could beat him in a Verzuz battle, calling it disrespectful to his catalog.

Jim Jones challenged Styles P to a Verzuz battle after The Lox MC claimed Capo could never take him on.

Styles P went off after a host on the “No Funny S###” podcast suggested that Jim Jones could take him in a Verzuz clash, dismissing the idea outright.

“Me and Jim ain’t in the same league,” he began. “Me and Jim don’t do the same things. I am a bar master. I am a lyrical technician.”

He continued, making it crystal clear that, in his eyes, the comparison doesn’t even make sense.

While he acknowledged that “Hip-Hop is about you connecting with music that connects with you,” he didn’t mince words in his rebuttal: “I know you’re f###### wrong.”

The Yonkers rapper emphasized that his focus has always been on depth and substance in his raps.

“I’m not here to make catchy hooks,” he added. “I don’t knock that. I’m trying to say some s### that’s gone make your soul move. That’s what I’m into.”

Styles explained that his bars are built to last, not just trend. “So when I say a verse, if it resonates with you it’s going to be some s### you may catch 10 years later down the line.”

Despite the strong words, Styles clarified there’s no personal beef.

“I have the utmost respect for Jim, for how he built his career,” he said. “I love Jim. That’s like my bro, but I think to compare us is an unfair comparison. I ain’t never answer it and not to disrespect Jim, but that’s disrespectful to me and my catalog.”

Jim Jones Tells Styles P “Let’s Go”

Jim Jones fired back on Instagram, calling out Styles P for a Verzuz battle.

“Now go listen to th song we did on lobby boy Album we recorded it at the same time in th studio together,” he began. “Since we talkin bars let’s juts do a versus ep something for th people to listen to n judge.”

Jones added, “I’m not scared of no competition on any level im here to level th playin field. If we talkin bars let’s go.”