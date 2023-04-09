Jim Jones Compares Hip-Hop Music To The Bible: “It’s Testament”

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Jim Jones’s recent appearance on The Amazing AllHipHop Podcast has resulted in several notable moments. Throughout the roughly 60-minute conversation, Jones discussed everything from spending time at JAY-Z’s infamous Baseline Studios to the competition between Cam’ron and Hov. He also talked about the natural evolution his music has taken since Dipset first emerged in the late ’90s and the importance of Hip-Hop culture.

“They use music as Bible out here,” he said. “You don’t have to say it like that; there’s only one Bible, but it’s testament. I grew up listening to Hip-Hop music and I learned so much from Hip-Hop music. I learned how to deal with females in certain situations. I learned how to sell drugs in certain situations. I learned how to get back at my opps in certain situations. I learned a lot from Hip-Hop music. Most of us do with things like that. You gotta be really responsible with the music you put out there […] know what you’re feeding your customer—whatever that may be.”

Jim Jones caught the attention of rap fans when he said Pusha T didn’t deserve a spot on Billboard’s list of the 50 greatest rapper. Sitting down with Spotify’s RapCaviar podcast, Jones questioned Pusha T’s overall impact and influence.

“What has [Pusha T] done that puts him in the greatest rappers of all time besides talk about coke that he probably didn’t get himself?” Jones asked. “He’s nice! He’s nice as s###. He could rap his ass off, but what has he done?

“Nobody has dressed liked him. Nobody want to be like Pusha T. I don’t remember nothing. And let’s not be evil, but we don’t talk about rap where the n#### that’s popping, the b###### wanna f### and the n##### wanna be like. I don’t know too many n##### in this game that was leaning towards being like Pusha T.”

He added” “Pusha T don’t hold no weight out here. He’s not pushing no s### out here. I would put Big Sean before Pusha T … Bro, you go in these clubs, I don’t know no records they play in the club with Pusha T. They don’t play his s### outside.”

Naturally, Jones’s comments divided the audience. Some heavily disagreed with him, while others applauded his argument. Find the clip here.