Jim Jones Reacts To 6ix9ine Getting Jumped [VIDEO]

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The Dipset Capo laughs off his rival’s assault.

While testifying against his co-defendants in a New York federal trial, Tekashi 6ix9ine also mentioned other rappers not directly associated with the 2019 case. Harlem’s Jim Jones was one of those people 6ix9ine labeled a Bloods gang member in open court.

Last week, footage of men attacking 6ix9ine inside a LA Fitness gym in South Florida spread across the internet. TMZ recently caught up with Jim Jones to get his thoughts on the incident that led to Tekashi being hospitalized.

“I gotta be sturdy out here, ya heard? I gotta move tactical out here, ya heard? Sturdy!” said Jim Jones as he danced in front of the camera. The Dipset Capo also stated, “Maybe it was the wrong type of gym… I be working out every day.”

In addition, Jim Jones responded to the 6ix9ine beatdown by adding, “I’m a grown man. I don’t spend my time doing none of that. I don’t really care about none of that. That holds no merit in my life. This whole thing played out for people on TV. Everybody got their ideas… I don’t give a…”

6ix9ine Turned On The Nine Trey Gangsters

Federal prosecutors charged Tekashi 6ix9ine (born Daniel Hernandez) with racketeering and firearm possession. The Brooklyn-raised entertainer initially pleaded not guilty in the case. The government also indicted other alleged members of the Nine Trey Gangster Bloods gang.

“As alleged in the indictment, this gang, which included platinum-selling rap artist Tekashi 6ix9ine, wreaked havoc on New York City, engaging in brazen acts of violence,” stated then-U.S. Attorney Geoffrey S. Berman at the time of the defendants’ arrest in 2018.

6ix9ine eventually changed his plea to guilty on all nine charges and admitted to being a member of the Nine Trey Gangsters. The TattleTales album creator decided to cooperate with the prosecution as part of a plea deal to secure a reduced sentence.

Throughout his music career, Tekashi feuded with numerous other rap stars including Chief Keef, Casanova, G Herbo, The Game, Trippie Redd, and YG. However, 6ix9ine did receive backing from Nicki Minaj. Their “Trollz” collaboration debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in 2020.