Joy Reid Labels Nicki Minaj A MAGA “House Pet” On Don Lemon Show

Joy Reid called Nicki Minaj a GOP “house pet” on Don Lemon’s show, escalating their feud that started during the 2021 vaccine controversy.

Joy Reid launched her most vicious attack yet on Nicki Minaj, calling the rapper a Republican “house pet” during an appearance on The Don Lemon Show.

The former MSNBC host didn’t mince words when discussing Minaj’s recent embrace of Donald Trump and the MAGA movement.

“There’s a reason that the other side is giddy about having Nicki Minaj, a rapper they despise, a rapper they don’t respect,” Joy Reid said during the segment.

Reid then delivered her most inflammatory comment, comparing Nicki Minaj to an animal.

“The reason they want her on a leash as their house pet cuddled at Donald Trump’s feet, the reason she is the new house pet is because they need, N-E-E-E-D Black people to give them ‘cultural cool,'” she continued.

The attack comes just days after Trump posted and deleted a racist video depicting Barack and Michelle Obama as apes. Trump refused to apologize for the February 6 post, claiming a staffer made the error.

The feud between Joy Reid and Nicki Minaj dates back to September 2021. Reid criticized Minaj on The ReidOut after the rapper shared vaccine hesitancy on social media.

Nicki Minaj fired back then, calling Reid “thirsty to down another black woman” and accusing her of being an “uncle tomiana doing the work” for white men.

Now Reid has escalated the conflict with even more personal attacks.

“She’ll never be Rihanna. She’ll never have a brand like Rihanna. She’ll never be Beyoncé,” Reid said on Lemon’s show.

Reid called the 42-year-old rapper a “Black female rapper who clearly don’t care that much about Black people or immigrants, even though she was an undocumented immigrant.”

Nicki Minaj’s political transformation has been dramatic. In 2020, she said she wouldn’t “jump on the Trump bandwagon” after criticizing his immigration policies.

But by 2025, Nicki Minaj became one of Trump’s most vocal celebrity supporters. She called herself Trump’s “number one fan” at a Treasury Department summit in January.