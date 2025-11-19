JT Donates $5K To TikTok Star Girlalala’s Funeral After Fatal Shooting In Florida

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

JT gave $5,000 to help cover funeral costs for TikTok creator Girlalala after the 21-year-old was killed in a domestic shooting in Florida.

JT paid tribute with her wallet and her voice, donating $5,000 to the funeral fund for TikTok personality Maurice Harrison, known online as Girlalala, after the 21-year-old was fatally shot in a domestic dispute in Lauderdale Lakes, Florida.

The City Girls rapper’s contribution was one of the largest made to a GoFundMe campaign started by Harrison’s family following the deadly shooting on November 15.

Harrison, a rising social media figure with nearly 300,000 followers, was killed after an argument with her boyfriend escalated into violence.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, Shanoyd Whyte Jr., 25, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder after deputies found Harrison with multiple gunshot wounds in the passenger seat of his vehicle.

She was taken to Broward Health Medical Center but later died from her injuries.

Investigators said the couple’s argument began inside Whyte Jr.’s car and turned violent before he allegedly opened fire. Deputies recovered a firearm at the scene, and Whyte Jr. was taken into custody without incident.

Harrison, who described herself as a “wig influencer,” had built a loyal following through beauty content, humor and videos that often featured Whyte Jr.

The pair shared glimpses of their relationship online, including date nights and TikTok trends.

JT, who hails from Miami and makes up one half of the Hip-Hop duo City Girls alongside Yung Miami, posted a photo with Harrison on Instagram and urged her followers to support the funeral fund.

Her caption included the hashtags “#protecttranswomen” and “#protectblackwomen,” turning her post into a broader message about violence against marginalized groups. Harrison’s death has struck a nerve within LGBTQ+ communities and across TikTok, where many remembered her for her charisma and confidence.

The fundraiser has now surpassed its $25,000 goal, with JT’s donation helping push it past the mark.

The case has reignited discussions around domestic violence and the dangers faced by transgender women, particularly in South Florida’s LGBTQ+ community.