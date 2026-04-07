Judge Pampers Jam Master Jay Killer, Wishes Him “Good Luck” & Grants Freedom

Karl Jordan Jr. walks free on a $1 million bond after his Jam Master Jay murder conviction gets overturned by a federal judge.

Karl Jordan Jr. is about to walk free on a $1 million bond after a smitten federal judge overturned his murder conviction in the 2002 killing of Run-DMC’s Jam Master Jay.

Judge LaShann DeArcy Hall granted the release on Monday, finding that prosecutors failed to establish a critical element of their case despite multiple eyewitnesses f######## Jordan as the triggerman.

The decision came nearly four years after Jordan’s arrest and more than five years into his detention at a Brooklyn federal facility.

“I wish you luck. And you will stay out of trouble,” she told the convicted killer.

The judge’s ruling centered on a fundamental legal problem with the original conviction.

Prosecutors had argued the killing was drug-related, claiming Jordan and co-defendant Ronald Washington sought revenge after being stiffed in a Baltimore drug deal months before the shooting.

However, Hall determined the government never adequately proved this motive, which was essential to the federal murder charge, despite the fact that Jordan is a confirmed drug dealer.

Seventeen of Jordan’s family members and friends agreed to sign the bond package, putting up several homes as collateral.

The judge made clear she wasn’t playing around with the arrangement, according to the New York Post

“Y’all know I do not play,” Hall said from the bench, warning that she’d allow federal prosecutors to seize their assets if Jordan attempted to flee.

She also told Jordan directly that a bond is fundamentally about trust and personal integrity.

The exchange between judge and defendant became the centerpiece of the hearing. Hall told Jordan, “At the end of the day, bond is about you giving me your word.” Jordan acknowledged he understood.

The judge then said, “For me, my word is my bond,” and Jordan replied, “Likewise.”

Brooklyn federal prosecutors have until Friday to decide whether they’ll appeal Hall’s bond decision to the 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals.

If they do, the appellate court could overturn the judge and order Jordan to remain in custody.

Jordan would be subject to location monitoring if released. His co-defendant, Ronald Washington, ‘s conviction remains intact, and he’s awaiting sentencing in connection with the same murder.

Jordan still faces unrelated drug charges, which means his legal troubles extend beyond the Jam Master Jay case.

The cold case remained unsolved for nearly two decades before federal authorities announced arrests in 2020, reigniting public interest in one of rap’s most infamous unsolved murders.