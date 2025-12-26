Justin Combs Makes Christmas Trip To See Diddy In Prison

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Justin Combs visited his father Diddy at Fort Dix Prison on Christmas Day as the music mogul continues fighting his conviction.

Diddy’s rep, Juda Engelmayer, told TMZ Justin and his father talked about managing life during this tough time. They discussed prayer, family and looking back on the past with plans to do better.

No gifts were allowed during the visit.

The Christmas meeting came one day after Diddy’s lawyers filed new court papers. They want to overturn Judge Arun Subramanian’s 50-month sentence for two Mann Act charges, after Diddy was convicted for moving people across state lines for sex work.

He says he’s innocent and wants his sentence thrown out or reduced.

Diddy has been locked up since September 2024. A grand jury charged him with sex trafficking and racketeering.

Justin Combs faced his own legal problems in 2025.

A woman filed a lawsuit in June accusing Justin and his father of rape. The suit claims Justin used his dad’s fame to trick a woman from Louisiana into coming to Los Angeles in 2017.

She says they held her prisoner for a weekend and attacked her with two other men. The lawsuit says Justin promised the woman a job using his father’s connections. She flew to Los Angeles and went to a Beverly Hills property where she was drugged and attacked.

Justin allegedly used the job offer and private photos to control her.

Diddy’s legal team denied all claims in the lawsuit.

They said anyone can file a lawsuit for any reason and stated Justin, nor Didd, ever sexually attacked or trafficked anyone.