Kamala Harris Blasts Trump’s Admin Over “Abuse Of Power” In Free Speech Fight

Kamala Harris Slams Trump’s “Abuse of Power” as Jimmy Kimmel Fallout Fuels Free Speech Debate

Kamala Harris has sounded the alarm about free expression in America as Donald Trump’s return to the White House has again produced a high-profile media controversy.

The former vice president, who warned during her 2024 campaign that Trump would seek “revenge” if re-elected, stopped short of naming names Thursday (September 18). But, in a post on Twitter (also called X) the former vice president called out what she described as a dangerous assault on the First Amendment.

“What we are witnessing is an outright abuse of power,” Harris posted. “This administration is attacking critics and using fear as a weapon to silence anyone who would speak out. Media corporations — from television networks to newspapers — are capitulating to these threats. We cannot dare to be silent or complacent in the face of this frontal assault on free speech. We, the People, deserve better.”

What we are witnessing is an outright abuse of power.



This administration is attacking critics and using fear as a weapon to silence anyone who would speak out. Media corporations — from television networks to newspapers — are capitulating to these threats.



We cannot dare to be… — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) September 18, 2025

Harris’ comments came one day after Disney abruptly pulled Jimmy Kimmel’s late-night talk show off the air. The network cited his on-air digs at Trump’s response to the fatal shooting of right-wing activist Charlie Kirk. Though Harris made no mention of Kimmel or Disney directly, the timing of her remarks connected her message to the uproar.

The late-night host’s removal has sparked backlash across Hollywood and beyond, with protesters gathering outside Disney’s Burbank headquarters and at the Hollywood Boulevard studio where Jimmy Kimmel Live is filmed. Media observers note the move followed fierce criticism from FCC chair Brendan Carr and warnings from station owners Nexstar and Sinclair that they would yank the program from their lineups.

Trump has repeatedly gloated over Kimmel’s suspension both online and during his recent state visit to the United Kingdom. The president has a history of targeting media outlets. Over the past year, he settled multimillion-dollar lawsuits with CBS parent Paramount Global and Disney over coverage he claimed was defamatory. He has also taken the Wall Street Journal and New York Times to court for critical reporting.

Those skirmishes are part of what Harris and other high-profile Democrats, including Barack Obama, describe as a campaign of intimidation designed to muzzle critics. Harris herself was entangled in Trump’s legal battles, with CBS paying $16 million last year to settle a $10 billion lawsuit over editing of her 60 Minutes interview during the 2024 election.

The Kimmel controversy continues to unfold as Jon Stewart prepares a rare Thursday night appearance back at The Daily Show, and as Harris prepares to launch a nationwide tour for her campaign memoir 107 Days.

The book release and her recent uptick in public appearances have fueled speculation she may be positioning herself for another presidential run in 2028, though she has denied interest in the California governorship.