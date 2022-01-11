Kanye West Allegedly Plans To Meet Vladimir Putin & Perform In Russia

An advisor for Kanye West says the polarizing artist is plotting a trip to Russia where he’ll perform and possibly meet with Vladimir Putin.

Ameer Sudan, a strategic advisor for Kanye West, told Billboard the G.O.O.D. Music founder is planning a trip to Moscow later this year. Sudan also said Russia is going to be a “second home” for ‘Ye.

“He will be spending a lot of time out there,” Sudan stated.

According to Billboard, Sudan is working with attorney Scott Balber on arranging the visit to Russia. The two are acting as the liaisons between Kanye West and two of Balber’s clients: Azerbaijani-Russian real estate developer Aras Agalarov and his son Emin Agalarov.

Despite Sudan’s assertions, other Kanye West’s associates insist nothing is happening. Pierre Rougier, a PR rep for ‘Ye, denied the whole story.

“Entirely fabricated,” Rougier told Rolling Stone. “Work of fiction or wishful thinking from these Russian people.”

But publicist Rob Goldstone, who represents Emin Agalarov and helped facilitate a meeting with Donald Trump Jr. at Trump Tower, contradicted Rougier. Goldstone told Rolling Stone “there are talks going on” but wouldn’t share any details.

If Kanye West does travel to Russia, his trip could be complicated. The U.S. is considering sanctions against Russia, but Sudan insists ‘Ye won’t have any problems.

“Ye is going to get there regardless,” Sudan proclaimed. “What are they going to say? He’s going to be a special guest of the Agalarovs. Kanye knows what’s going on more than the average human being, he’s well aware of things. And it’s nothing against the United States or to cause conflicts, but ‘Ye is ‘Ye — he can’t be controlled.”