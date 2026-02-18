Kanye West Confirms First India Concert After Tour Bans

Share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kanye West confirmed his first concert in India for March 29 at Delhi’s Nehru Stadium after multiple 2025 tour cancellations.

Kanye West just dropped major news for Indian Hip-Hop fans. The Chicago rapper confirmed his first-ever India concert for March 29 at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi.

District by Zomato broke the news on Monday with an Instagram post featuring West’s concert poster. The announcement reads, “IT’S TIME. YE LIVE. 29 MARCH | JAWAHARLAL NEHRU STADIUM, NEW DELHI.”

Tickets go on sale Wednesday at 4 P.M. through District Updates. White Fox India, Wizcraft Global and Plush Entertainment are organizing the show.

West has visited India twice before for non-performance reasons. He came in 2009 for a spiritual retreat at an ashram and returned in 2012 to promote his women’s fashion line in Mumbai.

India’s Hip-Hop scene has exploded in recent years with massive international shows. Travis Scott and Post Malone both performed successful tours in India, drawing huge crowds.

West’s timing appears strategic, as India is becoming a major market for international rap acts. The country’s young population has embraced Hip-Hop culture and Western music.

The Delhi show also coincides with West’s planned European return. He’s scheduled to perform July 18, 2026, at RCF Arena in Reggio Emilia, Italy – his first European show since 2014.

West announced a concert in the Netherlands for June 6, 2026, at GelreDome in Arnhem. These dates mark his gradual return to international markets after the 2025 cancellations.

The concerts marks West’s return to international touring after a brutal 2025. Multiple venues across Europe and Asia canceled his shows over antisemitic controversies.

Australia banned West entirely after he released “Heil Hitler,” a track glorifying Nazi ideology. Immigration Minister Tony Burke canceled West’s visa, calling his content “revolting anti-Jewish propaganda.”

West’s wife, Bianca Censori, is Australian, making the ban particularly personal. The couple had visited Australia regularly before the restrictions.

Slovakia’s Rubicon Festival dropped West from their July 2025 lineup after protest groups organized petitions. Festival organizers canceled the entire event rather than proceed with West as the headliner.

South Korea pulled the plug on the West’s planned May 2025 Seoul concert. Organizers cited “external pressure and logistical challenges” when they scrapped the show.

Prague’s mayor publicly refused to host any West concerts. The Czech official said there was “no room for antisemitism” in the capital city.

West later claimed he was “done with antisemitism” and re-released the controversial track as “Hallelujah.” The new version replaced Nazi references with Christian lyrics.

He also sat down with a Rabbi to seek forgiveness and placed a full-page ad in the Wall Street Journal to apologize for his antisemitic behavior.

The India announcement comes as West prepares his comeback album Bully. The project drops on March 20, 2026, through Gamma after multiple delays.ff