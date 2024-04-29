Kanye West Makes Amends With Kai Cenat With New Yeezy Merch 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kanye West gifted Kai Cenat new Yeezy merch as a peace offering after branding the s###### an “industry plant.”

Kanye West has made amends with Kai Cenat after slamming the controversial streamer and accusing him of being an industry plant for dissing his new Yeezy merch.

Ye sent Cenat some replacement merch after the first batch was too big. Cenat did a live unveiling on his Twitch stream Sunday evening (April 28), trying on the new clothes.

“I know we been having our differences, but Ye, I am now about to try on these pants. And I’m going to be as honest as Keith Lee,” he explained, referring to the viral TikTok food critic.

Cenat got off to an awkward start, as the pants instantly dropped to the floor, exposing his underwear. However, Cenat quickly pulled them back up, adding “Okay, wait. Hold on. Let’s tie the pants.”

After fastening the drawstring, the pants appeared to fit. Nonetheless, Cenat wanted to be sure they would stay up and did some jumping jacks and a range of wild dance moves to test them.

“He sent the right size bro. Last time I tried it and it didn’t work. He sent the right size. Oh my god, they fit,” he exclaimed. “I never even did anything in the beginning, the pants simply did not fit. But this time, they fit.”

After confirming that his Vultures tee also fit, he let the jokes fly. Cenat pulled a hat over his entire face, mocking West’s recent appearance on The Download podcast where he mispronounced Cenat’s name and called him an industry plant.

Kanye West surprised Kai Cenat with smaller pants that actually fit this time 😭 pic.twitter.com/ITZPmksyzU — Kick Clipper (@KickClipper_) April 29, 2024

Before his peace offering, Kai Cenat denied Kanye West’s Industry plant accusations. The pair previously went back and forth in the Instagram DMs before the rapper’s manager got involved.