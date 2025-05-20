Kanye West’s South Korea Concert Scrapped Over “Controversies”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Kanye West’s South Korea concert was canceled after backlash over his controversial lyrics and social media activity led organizers to cut ties with the rapper.

Kanye West lost another international stage after the abrupt cancellation of his planned concert in South Korea due to ongoing backlash over his recent behavior and lyrics.

The performance, originally scheduled for Saturday (May 31) at Incheon’s Munhak Stadium, was scrapped by Coupang Play, the streaming arm of South Korean e-commerce giant Coupang, and ticket distributor Interpark.

The companies issued a joint statement on Interpark’s website, saying, “We regret to inform you that the Ye Live In Korea concert, originally scheduled for Saturday, May 31, 2025, has been cancelled due to recent controversies involving the artist Kanye West (Ye). We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience this may cause. We kindly ask for your understanding.”

While the statement didn’t specify which controversies led to the decision, the move follows a string of public incidents involving West, including releasing a song titled “Heil Hitler” in May.

The track has drawn widespread condemnation and reportedly gained traction among neo-Nazi groups, according to reports.

In addition to pulling the plug on the concert, Coupang also removed West’s Yeezy merchandise from its online marketplace on Monday, further distancing itself from the rapper’s brand.

“All purchased tickets will be automatically cancelled, and full refunds will be processed sequentially,” the companies confirmed.

West’s recent behavior has included a barrage of offensive posts on social media, where he has shared misogynistic, anti-Semitic and anti-LGBTQ rhetoric.

The fallout has led to mounting professional consequences, including severed partnerships and canceled appearances. The now-canceled concert would have marked West’s first major solo performance in South Korea.

Somebody got a drive and threw it on YouTube and said this is CUCK



What I love about getting blocked on DSPs and having songs leaked and shows cancelled is…



It proves everything I’m saying and why I’m saying — ye (@kanyewest) May 19, 2025