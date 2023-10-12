Kanye West’s Concert Plans In Question After Italian War Vets Condemn Past Hitler Comments

The soldier said their town has long fought against that the artist says he looks up to.

Kanye West, who’s been in Italy with wife Bianca Censori for more than two months, has been secretly planning a performance in the country. However, his plans might implode because of some of his past statements. According to Daily News, some war vets are opposing a concert from the multi-hyphenate for saying he admires Adolf Hitler as a leader.

“It’s time to say enough to these people who believe they can say what they want,” Albertina Soliani, vice president of (ANPI) National Association of Italian Partisans, said. “Someone can be a fantastic singer but then they are also judged by what they say, and West has made some inhumane declarations and with what’s happening in the world today we cannot accept this concert.”

The ANPI regional president for Reggio Emilia, Ermete Fiaccadori, said he hopes the “concert does not go ahead” and said mostly because of the artist’s large following.

“I’m speechless that he cannot understand what he Is saying, broadcasting a gross misunderstanding of what Adolf Hitler was in the course of history,” Fiaccadori said. “I am all for artistic liberty but what Kanye West says and does leave me shocked.”

He also mentioned that Reggio “has a long history of fighting against the ideas of Adolf Hitler, and many lost their lives as a result.”

Other critics said outside of his adoration of Hitler and Nazis, they said that despite his popularity, Ye, based on his character, is not the person they would want to influence their young people.

Many in the city, including the vets, are going so hard because back in March 1944, in a town called Cervarolo, only 40 miles from Reggio Emilia, the Nazis came in and killed 24 individuals, including the village priest. The town is absolutely against him performing since he honors them so much.

As previously reported by AllHipHop.com, West appeared on Alex Jones’ show, InfoWars, and said, “I see good things about Hitler also. I love everyone. And Jewish people are not going to tell me you can love us and you can love what we’re doing to you with contracts and you can love what we’re pushing with the pornography, but this guy that invented highways and invented the very microphone that I use as a musician – you can’t say out loud that this person ever did anything good.”

He continued, “And I’m done with that. I’m done with the classifications. Every human being has something of value that they brought to the table, especially Hitler.”

Yeezy also said, “I love Jewish people, but I also love Nazis. There’s a lot of things that I love about Hitler, a lot of things, I like Hitler… I am a Nazi.”

Now, former Italian war vets are petitioning to get his event, which is rumored to happen at the RCF Arena near Reggio Emilia, shut down.

No word on if the secret concert will happen or even take place.