Kanye West’s Legal Issues Grow With Ex-Bodyguard Seeking Nearly $1M

Kanye West’s legal headaches multiply as his former bodyguard Jonathan Monroe demands nearly $850K in unpaid wages and damages.

Kanye West is stacking legal problems faster than he can handle them.

A former security guard named Jonathan Monroe just filed suit seeking nearly $850,000 in damages, claiming the rapper left him completely unpaid for months of work protecting his Malibu estate back in 2021.

Monroe says he was hired at $30 an hour and worked between 36 to 50 hours weekly, but when he finally asked to get paid, things got real awkward real quick.

According to the court documents, Monroe’s damages request breaks down like this: $7,725 for unpaid overtime, $37,620 in lost wages, $500,000 in lost earnings, $100,000 for pain and suffering, and another $100,000 in punitive damages.

The whole situation got worse when Monroe tried to collect what he was owed.

According to TMZ, Monroe claimed that on one occasion, Kanye asked him to fill up his Lamborghini’s tank, and when Monroe requested cash or credit card access to cover the expense, Kanye just walked away without saying anything.

That’s the kind of move that makes you realize you’re never getting paid.

This lawsuit isn’t even Kanye’s first rodeo with employee disputes. Earlier this year, he was ordered to pay another ex-employee named Tony Saxon $140,000 in a separate case.

The pattern’s becoming impossible to ignore, and it’s painting a picture of someone who’s got serious problems managing his business obligations.

The optics couldn’t be worse for Kanye either. London’s Wireless Festival, where he was supposed to headline, just got completely scrapped after major sponsors started bailing out.

Pepsi, Diageo, PayPal, and Rockstar Energy all pulled their sponsorships, and the British government straight-up denied him entry to the country.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer called the booking “deeply concerning,” and that kind of political pushback basically killed the whole event before it even started.

Kanye’s legal and professional situation is collapsing in real time, and there’s no sign of it slowing down anytime soon.