Kanye West’s Team Mocks Worker Who Sliced Off Three Fingers

Share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Share on X (Opens in new window)

Email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Kanye West’s representative mocked a construction worker who testified with bandaged fingers during the rapper’s civil trial.

Kanye West’s legal team fired back at a construction worker who testified with bandaged fingers during the rapper’s civil trial.

Jeromy Holding appeared in court as a witness for plaintiff Tony Saxon, who sued West over alleged workplace injuries and unpaid wages from a 2021 renovation project.

Holding worked alongside Saxon on West’s $57 million Ando house renovation and testified about similar working conditions. The handyman recently suffered injuries requiring his pinky finger to be reattached before taking the stand in the ongoing lawsuit.

Milo Yiannopoulos, representing Kanye West and his Yeezy brand, took aim at Holding’s credibility during the proceedings.

“Jeremy, the plaintiff’s star witness, the guy Tony Saxon called upon to speak about construction and site safety on the Ando house site,” Yiannopoulos told The Mirror. “The guy who sliced three of his own fingers off last week. What a sad world.”

Saxon filed the lawsuit in 2023, alleging that Kanye West created unsafe working conditions and failed to pay wages during the renovation of the mansion.

Saxon alleged he endured 16-hour workdays and tense communication while transforming the property for the Hip-Hop mogul.

Holding testified that West frequently changed his vision for the project “on a dime” throughout the construction process.

The renovation concepts shifted from a bomb shelter to a recording studio, then to a monastery, and finally to a playground design.

West’s legal team maintains the allegations are false and claims Saxon received adequate compensation for his work.

“Saxon was overpaid and underqualified, and should have quit while he was ahead,” Yiannopoulos stated. The representative claimed Saxon received a quarter million dollars for his work on the project.