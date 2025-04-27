Karlie Redd Hires President Trump’s Lawyer As Burglary Charge Battle Ramps Up

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Karlie Redd hired powerhouse attorney Steve Sadow, known for defending Donald Trump to fight her burglary charge during her divorce battle.

Karlie Redd has tapped heavyweight attorney Steve Sadow to fight her first-degree burglary charge in DeKalb County, Georgia, after allegedly breaking into her estranged husband’s home during a messy divorce.

Redd turned herself in on April 22, 2025, after police accused her of unlawfully entering Teleau “T Divinci” Belton’s residence and taking personal items, including a watch, a birth certificate and a card.

She was released the same day after posting a $15,000 bond.

Sadow has built a reputation representing President Donald Trump and Hip-Hop stars like T.I. and Gunna in high-stakes cases. He said the situation is far from what it seems.

“The warrant taken out on April 4 alleges Karlie’s husband is the claimed ‘victim.’ As everyone knows, Karlie and her husband are in the midst of a divorce proceeding, and her husband has previously been charged in Fulton County with family violence battery against her,” Sadow said in a statement.

It remains unclear whether Redd and Belton directly interacted during the alleged break-in.

However, a judge has since issued a court order barring Redd from contacting Belton outside of divorce-related matters. Steve Sadow’s involvement signals Redd’s intent to mount a serious defense.

The Atlanta-based lawyer recently led President Trump’s defense in Georgia’s election interference case, where he successfully got multiple charges dismissed by arguing they infringed on Trump’s First Amendment rights.

Although Trump still faces eight charges, Sadow’s courtroom victories have been notable.

Beyond politics, Sadow’s client list reads like a Hip-Hop Hall of Fame. He has defended Rick Ross, Ty Dolla $ign, and R&B singer Usher.

Sadow said he is confident Karlie Redd’s case will be resolved favorably.

