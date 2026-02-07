Keefe D Cashes In On Tupac Shakur Murder With Documentary Deal

Share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Share on X (Opens in new window)

Email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Duane “Keefe D” Davis did a deal to give a company exclusive access for a documentary covering his upcoming Tupac Shakur murder trial.

Pioneer Productions just locked down something Hip-Hop fans have been waiting decades for. The British company secured exclusive access to Duane “Keefe D” Davis and his family for a documentary about Tupac Shakur‘s murder case.

Davis faces trial in August for the 1996 killing of the legendary rapper. This marks the first time anyone has been charged in connection with Tupac’s death, nearly 30 years after the shooting in Las Vegas.

The documentary deal came through screenwriter Jon Aubrey Divens, who produced the original Blade movies. Divens built a personal relationship with Davis and earned trust within his community, according to Deadline.

Divens will follow Davis before the trial, throughout court proceedings, and immediately after. The access extends to his son, Duane “Lil Keefe” Davis Jr., as well. Davis was indicted by a Nevada grand jury in September 2023 on one count of murder with a deadly weapon.

His trial was originally scheduled for June 2024 but got pushed back multiple times. The former gang member is the uncle of Orlando Anderson, who had been assaulted by Tupac and friends at the MGM Grand Casino after a Mike Tyson fight.

His arrest sent shockwaves through Hip-Hop after so many years without charges in the case. Davis had given multiple interviews and written a memoir, Compton Street Legend, detailing his involvement.

Davis wrote about being in the passenger seat of the car that pulled up next to Tupac’s vehicle when the rapper was shot.

Tupac’s murder has inspired numerous documentaries over the years. Lauren Lazin’s Tupac Resurrection received an Oscar nomination. A&E aired Who Killed Tupac? featuring Chuck D and Benjamin Crump. Nick Broomfield directed Biggie & Tupac.

USA Network created the scripted series Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and The Notorious B.I.G., starring Josh Duhamel and Marcc Rose as Tupac.

Allen Hughes directed Dear Mama: The Saga of Afeni and Tupac Shakur for Hulu in 2023. Hughes told Deadline that Davis’s arrest was “a great day for the family.”