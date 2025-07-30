Keefe D Begs Supreme Court To Dismiss 2Pac Murder Case—Claims Snitching Was Protected

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Keffe D asked the Nevada Supreme Court to throw out his Tupac murder charge, claiming cops promised his confessions wouldn’t be used against him.

Keefe D wants out of his murder case, and he’s telling Nevada’s top court that his years of snitching should’ve kept him safe from ever getting charged.

The 62-year-old Duane “Keefe D” Davis is trying to get his case tossed, saying he had a deal with law enforcement that protected him from getting jammed up after talking about what really happened the night Tupac Shakur got gunned down in Vegas in 1996.

Keefe’s legal team is pressing the Nevada Supreme Court to shut the case down, claiming his old cooperation with cops came with promises that his words wouldn’t get thrown back at him.

But those same interviews, confessions and even his book are now the backbone of the state’s case against him.

“Mr. Davis cooperated with law enforcement over the course of more than a decade, relying on repeated assurances that his statements would not be used against him — yet those very statements now form the core of the state’s case,” his lawyer Carl Arnold told ABC in a statement. “That is a clear due process violation. This case is under scrutiny both nationally and internationally. In such a high-profile prosecution, it’s critical that our justice system not only uphold the law, but be seen to be fair, consistent, and constitutional.”

The murder case, which sat cold for nearly three decades, came back to life after Keefe started talking in interviews and dropped a memoir, Compton Street Legend, laying it all out.

Prosecutors say he ran point on the hit, handed out the gun and rode in the car that pulled up on Tupac and Suge Knight near the Vegas Strip on September 7, 1996.

Tupac Shakur, 25, was shot four times and died six days later. Suge Knight was grazed and survived.

Hours before the shooting, Pac and his crew had jumped Keefe’s nephew Orlando Anderson inside the MGM Grand. Cops say that the fight triggered the revenge hit that killed the rap legend.

Keefe, a known Crips shot-caller from South Central, got indicted in 2023 and locked up in Vegas. He’s pleaded not guilty and is still sitting behind bars waiting for trial, which got pushed to early 2026.

He also made headlines claiming Diddy offered him millions to take out Tupac Shakur and Suge Knight. Diddy has consistently denied any part in the hit and hasn’t been charged.

Keefe’s defense says there’s no physical evidence, no eyewitnesses and no corroborating evidence to support the confessions.

Now, the state’s highest court will decide if Keefe’s snitch deal covers him, or if he’s finally gonna face a jury.