Kendrick Lamar Crushes Competition With Nine Grammy Nominations; Hip-Hop Shows Up Strong

Kendrick Lamar dominated this year’s Grammy nominations with nine nods, while Doechii broke through with five.

The Recording Academy unveiled its 2026 Grammy nominations today, and Hip-Hop culture emerged as a dominant force across multiple categories.

Kendrick Lamar leads all artists with nine total nominations, including prestigious nods in the General Field categories of Record of the Year, Album of the Year, and Song of the Year.

Lamar’s surprise album GNX earned him Album of the Year recognition, while his collaboration “luther” with SZA secured both Record and Song of the Year nominations.

The Compton rapper’s dominance extends into rap-specific categories, with “tv off” featuring Lefty Gunplay nominated for Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song.

GNX represents Kendrick’s artistic evolution and his continued relevance in contemporary Hip-Hop,” industry observers noted following the announcement.

Rising star Doechii emerged as a major contender with five nominations, marking her breakthrough into Grammy recognition. Her track “Anxiety” earned nominations across multiple categories, including Record of the Year, Best Rap Performance, Best Rap Song, and Best Music Video.

The Tampa-based artist’s inclusion in the General Field represents Hip-Hop’s expanding influence within mainstream Grammy categories.

Tyler, The Creator continues his Grammy success story with multiple nominations for CHROMAKOPIA, including Album of the Year and Best Rap Album. His track “Darling, I” featuring Teezo Touchdown received Best Rap Performance recognition, while “Sticky” earned Best Rap Song consideration.

Memphis rapper GloRilla secured nominations for her album GLORIOUS in the Best Rap Album category and “TGIF” for Best Rap Song, representing the new generation of female Hip-Hop artists gaining Grammy recognition.

Veteran duo Clipse, consisting of Pusha T and Malice, returned to Grammy prominence with their album Let God Sort Em Out nominated for Best Rap Album. Their collaboration “Chains & Whips” featuring Kendrick Lamar and Pharrell Williams earned Best Rap Performance recognition.

Cardi B landed a nomination for her hit song “Outside,” while R&B-Hip-Hop crossover artist Leon Thomas received multiple nominations, including Best New Artist and Best R&B Album for MUTT.

The 2026 nominations reflect Hip-Hop’s continued evolution and mainstream acceptance. Artists like Bad Bunny, whose DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS earned Album of the Year recognition, demonstrate the genre’s global reach and cultural impact.

Notably, several Hip-Hop tracks received nominations in the General Field categories, traditionally dominated by pop and rock artists. This shift indicates the Recording Academy’s recognition of Hip-Hop’s artistic merit and commercial significance.

Producers within the Hip-Hop community received significant recognition, with Sounwave earning Producer of the Year, Non-Classical consideration for his work on Kendrick Lamar’s GNX. This acknowledgment emphasizes the importance of production artistry within Hip-Hop culture.

The 2026 Grammy Awards ceremony will take place Sunday, February 1, at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, broadcasting live on CBS Television Network and streaming on Paramount+.



