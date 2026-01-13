Kendrick Lamar, Glorilla, Hip-Hop Stars Lead 2025 NAACP Image Awards Nominations

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Kendrick Lamar’s award-season dominance continues with NAACP nominations, capping another monumental year for the rapper.

The 56th NAACP Image Awards have unveiled their nominees and Hip-Hop artists are commanding serious attention across multiple categories.

GloRilla emerged as the most-nominated artist across music categories with six nods, followed closely by Doechii and Kendrick Lamar.

Teyana Taylor also received nominations, adding to her growing list of accolades, including a Golden Globe. The multi-talented artist has been making waves across music, film, and fashion, cementing her status as a true renaissance woman in entertainment.

But Kendrick Lamar leads the charge with nominations that cap off what can only be described as a banner year for the Compton rapper. The nominations showcase Hip-Hop’s continued cultural dominance and artistic excellence within the Black community.

For Kendrick Lamar, these NAACP nominations represent another milestone in an extraordinary awards season. The rap star leads the 2026 Grammy nominations with nine nods for his album GNX and he recently secured five nominations at the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards, including Artist of the Year and Hip-Hop Artist of the Year.

The Hip-Hop categories at the NAACP Image Awards feature strong competition.

Outstanding Hip-Hop/Rap Song nominees include tracks from Doechii, Megan Thee Stallion, and other rising stars who have defined the genre’s evolution over the past year.

Doechii’s six nominations reflect her breakout year, with the Top Dawg Entertainment artist gaining recognition for her innovative approach to rap and R&B fusion. Her track “Anxiety” was nominated for Outstanding Hip-Hop/Rap Song.

The event promises to celebrate Black excellence across entertainment, with Hip-Hop artists playing a central role in the festivities.

The awards ceremony will take place on February 22 at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium and will air live on BET and CBS.