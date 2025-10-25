Kennedy Family Member Rips PresidentTrump Over White House Garden Demolition

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Jack Schlossberg blasted Donald Trump for gutting the White House Rose Garden planted by his grandmother, Jackie Kennedy, accusing the former president of replacing her legacy with concrete in a scathing Instagram post.

The grandson of the former First Lady posted side-by-side images of the garden before and during construction, slamming Trump for stripping away the floral design Jackie helped create during her time in the White House from 1961 to 1963.

“My grandmother saw America in full color – Trump sees black and white,” Schlossberg wrote. “Where she planted flowers, he poured concrete. She brought life to the White House, because our landmarks should inspire and grow with our country.”

The criticism followed online circulation of photos showing the Jacqueline Kennedy Garden, located along the East Colonnade, demolished as part of an ongoing renovation project.

In July, Trump announced plans to expand the White House grounds to accommodate a new venue for formal events, such as state dinners.

Though the Washington Post previously reported the renovation would include a ballroom addition, it remains unclear whether the original Rose Garden will be restored once the project is complete.

Despite the removal of the flowers, Schlossberg, Caroline Kennedy’s son, emphasized that his grandmother’s influence endures.

“Her Rose Garden is gone, but the spirit of the Kennedy White House lives on – in the young at heart, the strong in spirit, and in a new generation answering the call to service,” he added. “A year from now, we’ll get our last chance to stop Trump. History is watching. We need leaders with courage, conviction and who actually care.”

Neither Donald Trump nor the White House has issued a public response to Schlossberg’s remarks.