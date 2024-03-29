Key Glock Arrested Over Out Of Jurisdiction Warrant

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Key Glock’s social media followers watched his arrest on Instagram Live as he continued streaming while in custody.

Atlanta police apprehended Key Glock for marijuana possession and an arrest warrant on Thursday (March 28). The 26-year-old rapper, whose real name is Markeyvius Cathey, livestreamed his arrest on Instagram.

“Cathey was arrested on March 28th during a traffic stop at the location of 1960 Piedmont Rd NE regarding an out of jurisdiction arrest warrant and possession of marijuana,” the Atlanta Police Department told AllHipHop. “The report detailing the arrest is still in the process of completion at this time.”

Key Glock managed to keep filming his arrest after he was placed in the back of a police car. An officer explained why he was taken into custody in a clip from the livestream.

“Just ‘cause of the smell of weed,” he said. “There was a little bit of weed in the car in the little bag from wings. But that’s just a ticket. Just a little like 3.5 [grams].”

The officer also informed Key Glock about the warrant.

“It says they’ll pick you up within 50 miles of Sandy Springs,” the cop said. “And we’re within 50 miles. So, they’ll probably want you, man.”

Key Glock’s latest run-in with the law occurred five years after he was arrested for carrying a concealed firearm and marijuana possession in Miami. His 2019 arrest took place while he was in Florida for the Rolling Loud festival.

Last year, Key Glock dropped his Glockoma 2 album. The project was his first release since his cousin Young Dolph’s 2021 murder.

Three suspects await trial for the murder of Young Dolph. Prosecutors claim Hernandez Govan was the mastermind behind the deadly shooting. Justin Johnson and Cornelius Smith are accused of carrying out the hit.

A fourth man, Jermarcus Johnson, pleaded guilty to three counts of accessory after the fact. Prosecutors dropped a conspiracy charge against him.