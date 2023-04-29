Kim Kardashian Cries A River Of Tears Over Kanye’s “Lies”

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Kim Kardashian broke down in tears while calling out Kanye West’s “lies” during the latest episode of “The Kardashians.”

Kim Kardashian broke down in tears as she discussed her divorce from Kanye West in the latest trailer for “The Kardashians.”

Producers from Hulu dropped a dramatic teaser for the upcoming third season of the hit reality TV show.

At the beginning of the clip, Kim asked an assistant about the last time they filmed the show, and the person commented, “You were still in a relationship (with Pete Davidson).”

“I was? Damn,” she responded, adding: “Things change really quickly.”

Kim dated the former “Saturday Night Live” star between November 2021 and August 2022.

Later, Kim appeared to address the finalization of her divorce from Kanye last November, over a year after she officially filed to end the union.

“I’m not O.K. I’m having such a hard day today,” she stated, appearing to tear up.

After Kendall Jenner commented, “I don’t know how Kim handles everything with her ex-husband,” the 42-year-old declared: “He has made up the most insane narrative. We stay silent through all the lies.”

Kim has steered clear of publicly discussing Kanye’s controversial behavior in recent months.

Late last year, the rapper was widely condemned after he made a series of antisemitic comments on social media and in interviews.

Elsewhere in the trailer, Kylie Jenner is seen asking her sisters to consider having a “conversation” about the “beauty standards” they are setting, Khloé Kardashian addresses her skin cancer scare, and Kourtney accuses Kim of using her wedding to Travis Barker in May 2022 to seek out a “business opportunity.”

“I’m really confused how this narrative came into her head. I couldn’t have been more mindful,” argued Kim, to which Kourtney fired: “People think it’s a misunderstanding. It’s not. It’s who she is to her core.”

Season three of The Kardashians is set to debut on May 25th.