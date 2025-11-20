Kim Kardashian Reveals She Dominated O.J. Simpson Auction To Get Her Dad’s Bible

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kim Kardashian revealed she paid over $80K to win her late father Robert Kardashian’s Bible from an O.J. Simpson auction.

Kim Kardashian shelled out over $80,000 to reclaim a deeply personal relic tied to her late father and the O.J. Simpson trial during an online auction earlier this year.

On the latest episode of The Kardashians, the reality star revealed she was the anonymous buyer who secured a personalized copy of The Living Bible once owned by Robert Kardashian.

The book, which was initially thought to have been gifted to Simpson in the early ’90s, turned out to be Robert’s own, complete with his name inscribed inside and a handwritten message in blue ink.

“You are not gonna believe what it is, nor will you even care, but you will understand one day, this is really special to me,” Kim told her daughter, Chicago, as she opened the package. “This used to be my daddy’s. When someone goes to heaven, their energy is always here with us.”

The Bible was part of a March auction featuring items tied to Simpson, who died in April 2024 at age 76 after a battle with prostate cancer. The book received 49 bids and sold for $65,800. With the 22 percent buyer’s premium, Kardashian paid a total of $80,276.

“So, if anyone is wondering who won that O.J. Simpson auction, you best believe it’s me,” she said, smiling as she held the Bible up to the camera.

Initially, Kim believed it was a Bible her father had purchased for Simpson following his 1994 arrest for the murders of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman. But after flipping through the pages, she realized it belonged to Robert himself.

“I thought it was a Bible that my dad bought O.J. and wrote in it. (But) it’s actually my dad’s Bible with his name inscribed on it. I didn’t know that,” she said.

According to Simpson estate executor Malcolm LaVergne, Kardashian had previously offered $15,000 for the Bible before the auction began. The offer was declined because the item had already been contracted for sale.

Kim also revealed she used an alias to place her bid, hoping to avoid inflating the final price.

Robert Kardashian, who died in 2003 at age 59, was a key figure in Simpson’s defense team during the 1995 murder trial that ended in Simpson’s acquittal.

In 1997, a civil jury later found Simpson liable for the deaths, and earlier this week, his estate agreed to pay $58 million to the Goldman family.