Kim Kardashian Says “Everything Works Out” After Brain Aneurysm Caused By Kanye

Kim Kardashian disclosed a prior brain aneurysm diagnosis and said “everything works out” while urging others to stay on top of their health.

Kim Kardashian opened up about a personal health scare and a series of emotional hurdles during a preview of The Kardashians season seven, revealing she had been diagnosed with a brain aneurysm amid a whirlwind of stress.

The 45-year-old reality mogul and entrepreneur was seen in the teaser being wheeled into an MRI scanner, where she later explained she had a “little aneurysm.”

During an appearance on Good Morning America on Tuesday, Kardashian gave an update on her condition and the extensive testing that followed.

“You’ll see in the next episode, I did go and get a Prenuvo scan,” she said. “And I had to end up going and getting tons of other brain scans at Cedars (-Sinai) with all the team.”

Though she didn’t offer full details, Kardashian assured viewers that the situation was under control.

“Everything works out,” she said, before encouraging people to stay proactive about their health. “It’s just a good measure to go; make sure that you always check everything,” she added. “And health is wealth, and you just have to be careful with everything that you do.”

The diagnosis, which she shared with her family on camera, was reportedly linked to stress.

At the time, Kardashian was juggling multiple high-pressure situations, including studying for the bar exam, managing her businesses, traveling to Paris for legal proceedings related to her 2016 robbery and finalizing her divorce from Kanye West.

“I’m happy it’s over,” she said of the divorce in the trailer. “My ex will be in my life no matter what. We have four kids together.”

Kardashian and West were married for eight years before their divorce was finalized in 2022. They share four children: North, 12; Saint, 9; Chicago, 7; and Psalm, 6.

Season seven of The Kardashians airs Thursdays on Hulu and Disney+.