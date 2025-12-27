Diddy’s Son Shows Off Freaky Sex Gifts As Dad Fights For Freedom

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

King Combs received wild Christmas gifts, including a penis joke book and sex coupons, while father Diddy appeals his prison sentence.

King Combs got some wild Christmas gifts from girlfriend, Raven Tracy, this year.

She bought him a book called How to Live with a Huge Penis: Advice, Meditations, and Wisdom for Men Who Have Too Much and a set of “69 Sex Coupons” for intimate favors.

The book is a humorous self-help guide that jokes about men with oversized anatomy.

“I guess I need this one,” King Combs said when he saw the gift. The 128-page paperback sells for $12.11 on Amazon and includes chapters on “Coming Out to Your Friends and Family” and “Sexual Intercourse with a Huge Penis.”

Raven also gave him sex coupons – a booklet with 69 vouchers for different intimate activities. The coupons include “making love in various positions” and “fantasies and fetishes.”

“Oh I get to rip them off and hand them to you?” King Combs asked after looking through the book.

In return, King Combs gave Raven luxury gifts, including a diamond necklace and a pink Hermès Kelly bag.

Social media users had mixed reactions to King’s gifts. “He definitely freaky like his father,” one person commented. Another wrote, “Yall don’t learn from the diddler huh.”

Unfortunately, the freaky Christmas gifts come at a tough time for the Combs family. King’s father, Diddy, is locked up at Fort Dix Federal Correctional Institution in New Jersey, serving a 50-month sentence for Mann Act violations.

On December 23, Diddy filed an emergency motion demanding his immediate release before.

His lawyers called the 50-month sentence “a perversion of justice” and argued the judge ignored the jury’s not-guilty verdict on racketeering and sex-trafficking charges.

Diddy was convicted in July 2025 on two Mann Act counts for transporting people across state lines for prostitution. But the same jury acquitted him of the more serious charges involving his alleged “freak-offs” and criminal enterprise.

Judge Arun Subramanian gave Diddy the harshest Mann Act sentence in modern history, more than four years. His lawyers say the judge acted like “a thirteenth juror” and relied on discredited testimony to justify the longer term.

Diddy has already served nearly 16 months, longer than the national average for similar Mann Act cases. His team argues he deserves immediate release or resentencing.

While King Combs enjoys his playful Christmas gifts with Raven, his father remains behind the razor wires and concrete of Fort Dix.