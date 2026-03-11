Kneecap Rapper Mo Charah Won High Court Battle Against Terrorism Charge

Kneecap member Mo Chara secured a major legal victory when London’s High Court rejected a terrorism charge against the rapper.

Kneecap’s legal battle ended Wednesday when London’s High Court rejected prosecutors’ attempt to reinstate a terrorism charge against band member Mo Chara.

The Irish Hip-Hop trio celebrated the ruling as a major victory against what they describe as political persecution disguised as law enforcement action.

The case centered on a November 2024 performance where Mo Chara allegedly displayed a Hezbollah flag while saying “Up Hamas, up Hezbollah.”

Prosecutors charged him under terrorism statutes, claiming the flag display showed support for a banned militant organization.

The charge was initially brought without proper authorization from the Director of Public Prosecutions and the Attorney General, according to court documents.

A magistrate court threw out the charge in September 2025, ruling it had been instituted unlawfully.

The Crown Prosecution Service appealed that decision, but the High Court sided with the lower court’s reasoning on Wednesday. This means the case cannot proceed any further.

In a statement following the ruling, Mo Chara said: “This entire process was never about me, never about any threat to the public and never about ‘terrorism’. It was always about Palestine and about what happens if you dare to speak up.”

Kneecap has consistently maintained that the flag was thrown onto the stage during their performance, not deliberately displayed by band members.

The group released a statement saying they “do not, and have never, supported Hamas or Hezbollah.”

Instead, the band argues their activism centers on Palestinian rights and opposition to what they view as Israeli military actions in Gaza.

The band’s manager stated the group was being targeted by a “concerted campaign” designed to silence artists who speak out about geopolitical issues.

Kneecap has become increasingly vocal about Palestinian causes throughout their career.

The trio performed at Coachella in 2025, where crowds chanted “Free Palestine” while waving Palestinian flags.

They’ve also faced censorship attempts in multiple countries, including Canada, which the band claims was retaliation for their pro-Palestine stance.