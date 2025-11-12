Kodak Black Launches $YAK Artist Crypto-Coin During “Kodak Day”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kodak Black is making moves in the digital music space by unveiling his $YAK Artist Coin partnership with Audius, transforming how artists connect with their most devoted supporters. The Florida native chose his hometown celebration as the perfect backdrop for this technological leap forward.

The Hip-Hop star’s latest venture represents a step into cryptocurrency-powered fan engagement. Through this collaboration with the decentralized music platform, supporters who hold $YAK tokens will unlock premium content, including unreleased tracks, individual song components, and exclusive behind-the-scenes material delivered consistently to community members.

Timing the announcement strategically, the Pompano Beach artist distributed tokens during his annual Kodak Day festivities on November 11 at Golden Acres housing project, the neighborhood where he spent his formative years.

The coin’s name carries special meaning, representing the acronym “You Already Know” – a phrase closely associated with the rapper’s brand and persona.

Roneil Rumburg, Co-Founder and CEO of Audius, praised the partnership’s potential impact.

“Kodak Black is beloved by legions of fans as a true innovator in hip hop,” Rumburg explained. “He’s taking that same pioneering spirit to create an entirely new way to engage and reward his most passionate fans, using Audius technology to unlock special moments for them and build a more meaningful relationship.”

This launch builds upon Audius’s recent expansion into artist-created cryptocurrencies. Last month, the platform introduced functionality allowing musicians to generate personalized Solana-based tokens within minutes.

These digital assets enable creators to offer exclusive perks, including private Discord access, platform-wide recognition badges, leaderboard features, and direct communication channels with their audience.

Fans interested in learning more about the $YAK coin project can visit the dedicated landing page at yak.audius.co for additional details and information on participation.