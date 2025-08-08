Kodak Black’s Ex Tossed In Jail After Wild Birthday Bash Fight With His Other Baby Mamas

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kodak Black’s ex, Maranda Johnson, got hauled off to jail after cops say she trashed a club and punched another one of his baby mamas..

Kodak Black might wanna think twice before throwing a party with all his baby mamas in the same room—because his ex, Maranda Johnson, ended up in cuffs over the chaos that broke out.

Johnson, who briefly starred on the reality show “W.A.G.s to Riches,” got arrested this week after cops say she went full demolition mode during a January 15 birthday party at The Manor nightclub in Wilton Manors.

The 23-year-old from Fort Lauderdale is now staring down five felony charges for criminal mischief, according to WPLG 10.

The Wilton Manors Police said the drama kicked off when Kodak Black invited all three of his kids’ mothers—including Johnson—to the same bash.

What could go wrong? Turns out, literally everything.

Police say the women weren’t thrilled to see each other and immediately started beefing. One of them even tried to fight Kodak “three times” inside the club, according to the report.

A witness told police that during the chaos, one of the women’s brothers jumped in, and that’s when things really popped off. “Once (redacted) got involved, so did Kodak Black’s entourage,” cops wrote.

Things got physical real quick. One woman told officers that Johnson “snatched her wig off her head and punched her in the face.”

It didn’t stop with fists either. Cops say a whole bunch of stuff inside the club got wrecked—a printer, a computer monitor, a toilet and even a sink were listed as casualties.

By the time police got there, the crowd had scattered and Johnson was long gone. But they finally caught up with her Thursday at the Broward County courthouse, per jail records.

She’s now sitting in the Broward Main Jail with her bond set at $12,500.