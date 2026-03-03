Kurupt Comes Home After “Serious Illness”

Share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kurupt emerged from a “serious” medical condition to reunite with his loving wife.

After weeks inside a hospital room fighting through serious health complications, West Coast rap legend Kurupt is finally back where he belongs — home.

The Tha Dogg Pound lyricist was reportedly released a couple of weeks ago after spending several weeks receiving treatment for significant medical issues. While details surrounding his condition have not been publicly disclosed, the veteran MC is now reportedly out of immediate danger and recovering.

His wife and manager Lisa “LeeLee” Brown shared a photo of herself alongside the Hip-Hop star.

“Home is where the heart is… Life is not about the rough roads…it’s about the resilience,” she posted.

The message resonated with supporters. Many had been waiting for positive news about the Philly native’s health. Throughout his hospitalization, Hip-Hop sent prayers and encouragement.

Daz Dillinger, Kurupt’s longtime partner in Tha Dogg Pound, was the most vocal supporter.

“GOD SAID WE SHALL LIVE & NOT DIE … I need everybody to hit Kurupt and let them know that we love HIM from his little brother Daz.”

The public plea sparked an outpouring of love from the Hip-Hop community, with artists and supporters flooding timelines with messages of strength and solidarity.

Kurupt, born in Philly, became a foundational figure in West Coast Hip-Hop when he moved at the age of 16. He melded into a key contributor to the Death Row Records era and is regarded as one of the sharpest lyricists to emerge from the 1990s Golden Era. As one half of Tha Dogg Pound, he helped define an era that is still felt by the culture today.