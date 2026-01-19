Lara Trump’s Cringe Dance Moves Go Viral With Egyptian Rapper

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Egyptian superstar Mohamed Ramadan’s collaboration with Lara Trump for “Sah-Sah” has people mocking her moves.

‌

Mohamed Ramadan just dropped behind-the-scenes footage that has Hip-Hop fans doing double-takes. The Egyptian superstar filmed a music video with Lara Trump in Miami back in September.

The track drops January 23. It’s called “Sah-Sah.” The video shows Trump trying to keep up with Ramadan’s signature moves while they trade verses.

The Ramadan collaboration emerged from Make Music Right. Lara Trump founded the conservative music initiative to promote “traditional values” in American music.

Their website states: “Our Vision is to build a movement that educates Americans on music’s role in shaping perspectives.”

Ramadan posted behind-the-scenes clips from the Miami shoot. The footage includes him teaching Trump’s daughter, Carolina, his signature “Tiger Dance” moves. “Something great is on the horizon, inshallah,” Ramadan wrote after their initial meeting.

Trump secured a distribution deal through First Class Label Group’s partnership with Warner Music Group for an upcoming EP.

She also hosts a Fox News weekend show and incorporated LT Music LLC in April 2025.

Ramadan has built his career blending traditional Arabic music with modern pop and Hip-Hop elements. His live shows and stage presence have helped to redefine Arabic pop music across the Middle East and North Africa.

Ramadan commands over 31 million Instagram followers. He’s set to become the first Egyptian artist to headline Madison Square Garden this May. The 37-year-old has dominated Middle Eastern charts for more than a decade.

Trump launched her music career in 2023. She covered Tom Petty’s “I Won’t Back Down” despite the Petty estate previously issuing cease-and-desist orders to the Trump campaign. The family called Trump’s use of the song “a campaign of hate.”

This video is almost an unsettling as Lara Trump's music. https://t.co/FwzxJs41lM — Kenny Webster (@KennethRWebster) January 19, 2026

Her cover hit Billboard’s Digital Song Sales Top 10. Listeners weren’t impressed. One called it “bad autotuned karaoke.” Another said they “couldn’t believe how bad it was.”

Colin Jost roasted her at the 2024 White House Correspondents’ Dinner. “She recently released a cover of ‘I Won’t Back Down.’ Upon hearing it, Tom Petty died again,” Jost said. “I can’t believe I’m saying this to a member of the Trump family, but maybe stick to politics.”

Trump followed up with “Hero” in 2024. The piano ballad honored first responders. Political strategist Rick Wilson described her vocals as sounding like “a wild hog and a sack of rusty cans being thrown into an industrial wood chipper.”

This year brought “No Days Off” with Moroccan-American rapper French Montana. Rolling Stone called it “a masterclass in insipid vocal fry pop slop.”

The collaboration marks Trump’s second partnership with an Arab musician this year.

Whether “Sah-Sah” becomes a crossover hit or joins her previous releases in the annals of widely mocked celebrity vanity projects remains to be seen.

Lara Trump getting closer and closer to her former career as a pole dancer — Thom Jones (@raidertbone) January 19, 2026

New video shows Lara, Eric trump's Wife dancing with rapper – internet loses it. Nice legs but Lara needs to continue onward to find her own brand. Egyptian doesn't do her justice. Lara walking like a Mar A Lago Egyptian https://t.co/f2PT2AQpMC — Diana (@2DianaAdams) January 19, 2026

Lara Trump cannot sing ! How embarrassing — Midwestmachine (@Midwestmacaa) January 19, 2026

The Trump family pushing ghetto degenerate culture onto the USA is unacceptable.



This is not how you fix America. This culture is what destroyed America. pic.twitter.com/pFHtbTEUxP — The General (@1776General_) January 18, 2026