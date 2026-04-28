Diddy Denies Freak-Off With Biggie’s Shirt, Says Accuser “Welcomed” Lewd Behavior

Diddy’s legal team filed an aggressive response denying all of Jonathan Hay’s sexual assault allegations including claims he masturbated with Biggie’s shirt.

Diddy just filed his legal response to Jonathan Hay’s lawsuit, and he’s denying everything the publicist threw at him.

The music mogul’s attorneys submitted their official answer to the amended complaint, rejecting every single allegation Hay made and claiming he suffered no harm whatsoever.

Hay’s allegations are insane. He claims that during a 2020 studio session, Diddy exposed himself and demanded sexual contact, then allegedly shoved himself toward Hay’s face while telling him to perform oral sex.

The alleged assault only stopped when a loud noise interrupted the moment.

In another incident from 2005, Hay says Diddy masturbated into a Notorious B.I.G. shirt and threw dripping clothing at him while saying “Rest in peace BIG.”

Later, Hay amended his lawsuit to claim that CJ Wallace, Biggie’s son, helped lure him to a location where Diddy allegedly tried to force oral sex on him.

According to TMZ, the defense argues that Hay either consented to the conduct or even “welcomed” it.

They’re also claiming there was no actual confinement for the false-imprisonment charge and suggesting that any restraint was part of a lawful citizen’s arrest.

If any physical altercation occurred, they say it was self-defense and that Hay acted in a hostile manner.

The filing also raises the defense that Hay waited too long to sue. Diddy’s attorneys want the entire case thrown out and judgment entered in his favor.

Back in March, Judge Michael E. Whitaker rejected Diddy’s earlier motion to dismiss, allowing the case to proceed to trial, so this new filing is Diddy’s next move in what’s becoming a lengthy legal battle.

Diddy is currently incarcerated at Fort Dix Federal Correctional Institution in New Jersey, serving a 50-month sentence after his July 2025 conviction on prostitution-related charges.

He’s scheduled for early release in April 2028, but he’s got hundreds of civil lawsuits stacked up against him while he’s inside and this is just one of them.