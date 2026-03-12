Diddy Loses Attempt To Dismiss Claims He Made Man Give Him Head & Violated Biggie’s Shirt

Diddy faced another legal defeat when a judge rejected his request to dismiss Jonathan Hay’s sexual assault lawsuit.

Judge Michael E. Whitaker ruled against the music mogul’s motion, clearing the way for the case to proceed to trial.

Diddy had argued that Hay failed to state sufficient facts to support his claims, but the court disagreed completely.

Hay, a music producer, came forward late last year and revealed he was the “John Doe” who initially filed the lawsuit after Diddy’s criminal trial wrapped.

The producer claims he faced multiple disturbing incidents with the rapper, including being forced to perform oral sex on him.

Hay expressed the trauma of the alleged violations, stating he was “violently violated and humiliated” in ways he’ll never recover from.

According to court documents, Hay alleges that during a 2020 studio session, Diddy exposed himself and demanded that Hay touch and perform sex acts on him.

When Hay tried to turn away, Diddy allegedly pushed himself toward Hay’s face and told him to “suck it.” The alleged assault only stopped when a loud buzz interrupted the moment.

Hay also claims that in a separate incident, Diddy masturbated into a shirt belonging to the late Biggie Smalls and then threw it at him while saying “Rest in peace BIG.”

These allegations paint a picture of repeated sexual misconduct that Diddy has consistently denied through his legal team.

The imprisoned mogul’s attorney, Jonathan Davis, released a statement saying the rapper “categorically denies as false and defamatory all claims that he sexually abused anyone.” Davis added that Combs looks forward to vindicating himself in court based on admissible evidence rather than speculation.

The judge’s decision means Hay’s case will move forward, joining a growing list of hundreds of civil lawsuits against the incarcerated music executive.

Diddy is currently serving a 50-month sentence at Fort Dix Federal Correctional Institution in New Jersey after his July 2025 conviction on charges of transportation to engage in prostitution.

He was accepted into a drug-abuse rehabilitation program and is scheduled for early release on April 25, 2028.