Jay-Z Continues Push Into Soccer With Signing Of 17-Year-Old Phenom Oliver O’Connor

Jay-Z’s Roc Nation Sports officially signed Liverpool midfielder Oliver O’Connor, landing one of the world’s most promising soccer stars.

Jay-Z just added another young talent to his growing roster of international athletes, and this one’s got serious potential on the pitch.

Roc Nation Sports officially signed Liverpool midfielder Oliver “Ollie” O’Connor, bringing the 17-year-old academy prospect into one of the most powerful sports management agencies in the world.

The move positions O’Connor to negotiate his professional contract with the Reds from a position of real strength, backed by an organization that’s already proven it can move mountains in European soccer.

O’Connor’s numbers speak for themselves. The central midfielder logged 25 appearances across all competitions during the 2025/26 season, racking up three goals and three assists according to DaveOCKOP.

That kind of production at his age caught the attention of Roc Nation Sports leadership, and the signing represents the agency’s continued push into European football at the highest levels.

Roc Nation Sports has been making serious moves in soccer since its 2013 launch.

The agency, led by CEO Desiree Perez and Sports President Juan Perez, already represents hundreds of athletes in the NFL, NBA, MLB, MLS and the Premier League.

The billionaire entrepreneur has a track record of spotting talent early and positioning it for maximum impact.

He created Roc-A-Fella Records in 1994, built Rocawear into a fashion powerhouse, ran Def Jam from 2004 to 2007, and co-founded the 40/40 Club in 2003.

More recently, he launched TIDAL in 2015 and built Marcy Venture Partners into a serious investment vehicle.

The expansion into sports management has been one of his most strategic moves, allowing him to apply the same artist-development playbook to athletes.

O’Connor’s signing couldn’t come at a better time. As he approaches a critical decision point with Liverpool about his professional future, having Roc Nation Sports in his corner means he’s got access to the kind of negotiating power and global platform that most teenagers never get.